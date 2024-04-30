Update 1.6.1 released



A small but useful update, addressing minor issues for an improved user experience

Changelist

Updated: Battery simulation now takes prop size into account, as larger props are more efficient.

Added: Disabling time synchronization in multiplayer when a drone with illegal parts is used.

Added: ability to quick tab through rate values in the flight controller settings.

Fixed: time display discrepancies on leaderboards compared to on-screen time.

Fixed: resolving memory issues when viewing in-game leaderboards.

Whitelisting race leaderboards when mods are used (adjustable in the race editor with a toggle) - see text below.

A system message in the multiplayer chat window will let you know if leaderboard updates are disabled when you play with game mods or with a drone setup that has conflicting parts.

Fixed issue with player avatars not loading correctly on leaderboards.

Fixed the idle throttle minimum value being reverted to 0.02 when the value was set to be lower than that in the flight controller settings menu.

Track builders who use mods

All custom tracks and races created for Liftoff will not allow competitive features when game mods are active by default to preserve the integrity of Liftoff's competitive elements. However, if you want your race to still allow leaderboards to be updated while players are using game mods, you can mark your race as such. In the Race Editor menu, you can now find a button Race Settings, where you can alter a race's name, add a description and a toggle to mark your race to be compatible with game mods. This toggle will only be available when you're signed in with your Liftoff Pro account - we make a secure call to our servers and Steam's servers to see whether you own the content, and if you have mods currently active - no point in showing the toggle if no mods are involved anyway.

When you share your race on the Steam Workshop, it will register your race to our leaderboard whitelist. Likewise, if you want to disable the whitelisting, simply toggle the option off and share you race on the Steam Workshop again.

If you already have a race shared on the Steam Workshop, and want your race's leaderboards to be available with game mods active, then turn on the option as described above, and simply reshare the race on the Steam Workshop.