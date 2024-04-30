 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Northgard update for 30 April 2024

Patchnotes for 30/04/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14219884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v3.4.38.37793

Balancing

  • Sheep - Sheep spawn odds have been reduced (from 60% to 40%).
  • Conquest Titanomachy - Added AOE attack to the Titan once lvl 5
  • Map generation - 2 zones will always be left without foes around TownHalls

Bugfixes

  • Fixed map generation for conquest mission Far from the Eyes
  • Fixed map generation for conquest mission Left Behind
  • Fixed loading Titanomachy save granting an upgrade to AI Titan
  • Fixed winter assault in conquest mission Lands of Oblivion
  • Fixed Militia/Sentry not entering ally territory if other tile was crossed by the units
  • Fixed a crash when loading a save with Vedrfolnir scouting but the owner was dead
  • Rig’s saga - Mission 4 fixed first objective validated after building the Longship dock
  • Cross of Vidar - Mission 3 fixed crash when overing lore info
  • Snake - Fixed Scorched on enemy tile before 803
  • Snake - Fixed Scorched earth for kröwn building
  • Snake - Fixed Scorched earth amount displayed for kröwn reward
  • Snake/Raven - Fixed kröwn reward on tile with port for Scorched earth and raid
  • Raven - Fixed recruited mercenary vanishing after a raid leaves a tile
  • Dragon - Fixed Thrall not increasing sailor production
  • Horse - Fixed Great tower upgrade without the lore unlocked
  • Owl - Fixed UI displayed when Iron wood mine on neutral tile

Known Issues

  • Crash may occurs when searching a ranked lobby
  • Visuals - Sometime unit and building can walk/be placed in the water
  • Dragon - Thrall are not counted in the world info on Longship Dock
  • Translation - Missing some localisations
  • UI - Some text issues

Changed files in this update

Northgard Win Depot 466561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link