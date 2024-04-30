Patchnotes for 30/04/2024

v3.4.38.37793
Balancing
- Sheep - Sheep spawn odds have been reduced (from 60% to 40%).
- Conquest Titanomachy - Added AOE attack to the Titan once lvl 5
- Map generation - 2 zones will always be left without foes around TownHalls
Bugfixes
- Fixed map generation for conquest mission Far from the Eyes
- Fixed map generation for conquest mission Left Behind
- Fixed loading Titanomachy save granting an upgrade to AI Titan
- Fixed winter assault in conquest mission Lands of Oblivion
- Fixed Militia/Sentry not entering ally territory if other tile was crossed by the units
- Fixed a crash when loading a save with Vedrfolnir scouting but the owner was dead
- Rig’s saga - Mission 4 fixed first objective validated after building the Longship dock
- Cross of Vidar - Mission 3 fixed crash when overing lore info
- Snake - Fixed Scorched on enemy tile before 803
- Snake - Fixed Scorched earth for kröwn building
- Snake - Fixed Scorched earth amount displayed for kröwn reward
- Snake/Raven - Fixed kröwn reward on tile with port for Scorched earth and raid
- Raven - Fixed recruited mercenary vanishing after a raid leaves a tile
- Dragon - Fixed Thrall not increasing sailor production
- Horse - Fixed Great tower upgrade without the lore unlocked
- Owl - Fixed UI displayed when Iron wood mine on neutral tile
Known Issues
- Crash may occurs when searching a ranked lobby
- Visuals - Sometime unit and building can walk/be placed in the water
- Dragon - Thrall are not counted in the world info on Longship Dock
- Translation - Missing some localisations
- UI - Some text issues
