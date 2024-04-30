DUCKSIDE Beta | Update #2 Out Now

Hello Flock,

We have now released our second major update for the DUCKSIDE beta. Once again, these changes have been built entirely around feedback and suggestions we've received from our players, so please don't hesitate to head over to our Discord and keep the feedback coming!

Check out the full changelist here:

Cheaters being able to loot through the walls is fixed

Changed sleeping duck animation

Added iron tools recipes in drop and in vending machines

After death, the same hat stays on the duck

Research table can be removed from the base

Decreased sleeping bag hp and how the damage applied

Items that do not fit into the recycler spawn in front of the recycler

Added muzzle flash for bow, crossbow, nailgun

Eco raid damage was reduced x2 for twig wall, x4 for wooden wall

Beak cannot damage walls

In addition, maps will be wiped, blueprints will stay.

Please let us know on DISCORD or on the forums what you think about the new update, and we will see you in-game!

