- Added the ability to see the position of important items on the map required to obtain achievements. Towards the end of the game, after reaching the [spoiler]Esten Dungeon[/spoiler] area, a new item appears in the Fireplace menu. It shows the location of all Clothes and all Weapons. Also added is the location on the regular map of items needed to complete quests.
Estencel update for 30 April 2024
Patch 2.4.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
