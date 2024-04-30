1.Fixed an issue where adventurers had a chance to get stuck during pathfinding when the queue was full.
2.Fixed the issue of abnormal save time when starting a new save after loading an old save and returning to the main menu.
噗噗的冒险乐园 update for 30 April 2024
0.8.4.0.0430 Bug Fix
1.Fixed an issue where adventurers had a chance to get stuck during pathfinding when the queue was full.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update