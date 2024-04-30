 Skip to content

噗噗的冒险乐园 update for 30 April 2024

0.8.4.0.0430 Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 14219774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fixed an issue where adventurers had a chance to get stuck during pathfinding when the queue was full.
2.Fixed the issue of abnormal save time when starting a new save after loading an old save and returning to the main menu.

Changed files in this update

Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
