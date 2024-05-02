Pet Stickers Update

New Features
- Pet Stickers: Instead of putting stickers on the furniture and walls, now you can bedazzle your lovely Weyrdlets with awesome stickers! Add stickers to your pets in the "Customize" window under the "Stickers" tab.
- State Of Mind: Keep track of your moods and thoughts with our calming wellness tracker. Use the slider to gauge how you’re feeling at that moment, then choose the themes that relate to the feeling. With the “History” tab, over time, you’ll be able to recognize what troubles you or be reminded of what brings you joy.
- Fitness status & Junk Food items: Cookies, chocolates and candies have been added to the shop! Foods like these will [color=red]greatly[/color] boost your pet’s chances of getting better rewards when digging, but will also affect your pet’s fitness significantly.
- Twitch Integration - EatMe! Frogs: New commands added! Try this: [color=orange]!explodeme[/color]
- To-Do List Statistics & Streaks: Now you can keep track of your task statuses, how long your streak has been going on for, and reward yourself for your effort. The tracker can be viewed by clicking on the “Calendar” icon next to “Pomodoro Widget” in the Widgets setting window.
- Unsend Mail: Players can now un-send mail that has been mistakenly sent. Unclaimed gifts will be returned to sender, but claimed gifts will remain with recipient.
- Log-out button: Players can now log-out from the title screen.
- New Horizons: We’ve beautified the faraway mountains you see in the horizon!
- Moving Clouds: Legends say the clouds bring are actually sky beasts.
- Added more bug-reporters and feedback-ers to the credits! Thank you all so so so much everyone!
Changes
- Console log available: Players can now access the console log using [color=red]CTRL-ALT-SHFT-F2[/color].
- Do take a screenshot of the logs/messages that appear when a bug occurs as this will greatly help the devs with solving bugs.
- Inbox and outbox now sorts to most-recent mail on top.
- Pets will now have reduced happiness when dropped on the ground hard. Ouch!
- To-Do list can now be removed without marking them as complete to remove them.
- More size options for the mini-bar.
- Mini-pet now won’t clip through Playground objects.
- “Start Pomodoro” button now available in the edit Pomodoro window.
- Changing time-zones: Players only can change time-zones again 30 days after changing.
- Pomodoro alarms now have nice names.
- Pets now sleep more frequently.
- Pets’ happiness will be lowered if dropped hard onto the ground.
- Various QOL-improvement additions.
Fixes
- Fixed the float glitching and falling erratically.
- Viewer names appearing on EatMe Frogs now have drop-shadows for easy viewing.
- Fixed daily tasks of petting and claiming digs not being registered.
- Fixed layout overlapping in 16:10 Aspect Ratio
- Fixed dead zones that causes pets to get stuck around the Home area.
- Fixed music playlist preferences not being saved.
- Fixed issue where grabbing the pet while he’s eating can crash the game.
- Fixed Pomodoro timer duration bug.
- Fixed being unable to open credits scene when in Adventure scene.
- Fixed the description bug appearing for the Unicorn badge.
- Fixed pop-up tool-tips not appearing properly in pet inspector menu.
- Fixed multiple verification mail being sent after registering.
- Fixed invisible pet still being able to be interacted in Desktop mode.
- Fixed Wagyu landing and getting back up on weird positions.
Known Issues
- Getting stuck at Calcubot during tutorial.
Changed files in this update