- Fixed an issue that Auto Aim icon displays incorrectly when using controller
- Adjusted Agile Chip "Mobility", max energy -1 instead of -2
- Attempted to fix an issue that Negative Ray's VFX disapper early when holding Negative Ray.
- Adjusted movement speed and attack cd of some bosses.
- Dramatically reduced favor required for leveling up the bond relationship with co-pilots.
- Replaced upgrade mod "Extra Waves" of Carpet Bombing to "Two-way Bombing"
- Adjusted the default attack waves of Carpet Bombing from 4 to 8.
- Adjusted the upgrade mod "Incendiary Bomb" of Carpet Bombing. Reduced the burning duration from 5s to 3s.
- Adjusted the passive skill "Well Prepared" of Obliterate IV. Cooldown reduction is changed to 1s. Added new effect: damage dealt +25%.
- Fixed crashes.
Heavy Storm Shadow update for 30 April 2024
Patch Notes 1.051
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update