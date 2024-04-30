 Skip to content

Heavy Storm Shadow update for 30 April 2024

Patch Notes 1.051

Build 14219718

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue that Auto Aim icon displays incorrectly when using controller
  2. Adjusted Agile Chip "Mobility", max energy -1 instead of -2
  3. Attempted to fix an issue that Negative Ray's VFX disapper early when holding Negative Ray.
  4. Adjusted movement speed and attack cd of some bosses.
  5. Dramatically reduced favor required for leveling up the bond relationship with co-pilots.
  6. Replaced upgrade mod "Extra Waves" of Carpet Bombing to "Two-way Bombing"
  7. Adjusted the default attack waves of Carpet Bombing from 4 to 8.
  8. Adjusted the upgrade mod "Incendiary Bomb" of Carpet Bombing. Reduced the burning duration from 5s to 3s.
  9. Adjusted the passive skill "Well Prepared" of Obliterate IV. Cooldown reduction is changed to 1s. Added new effect: damage dealt +25%.
  10. Fixed crashes.

