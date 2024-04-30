 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Two Hands Eggs update for 30 April 2024

Version 0.1.7 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 14219622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.1.7 is now available!

Fixes
Added hats
Fixed stage transitions.
Adjusted difficulty of some stages.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2378491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link