Version 0.1.7 is now available!
Fixes
Added hats
Fixed stage transitions.
Adjusted difficulty of some stages.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 0.1.7 is now available!
Fixes
Added hats
Fixed stage transitions.
Adjusted difficulty of some stages.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update