PLANET ZOO: BARNYARD ANIMAL PACK AND FREE UPDATE 1.17 OUT NOW!

It's time to slow things down and relax as we discover the familiar and friendly animals included in the new Planet Zoo: Barnyard Animal Pack which is out now! Grab the pack on Steam and don't forget to update your game to enjoy our free Update 1.17.

Let's meet the 7 friendly animals that make up this incredible pack: the curious and confident Sussex chicken, this chicken loves to investigate and is very self-assured, the Highland cattle with its heavy, rich coat, iconic horns and friendly nature, the playful and energetic Alpine Goat, the gentle Alpaca who loves to hum, the sociable American Standard Donkey, the Hill Radnor sheep with its dense fleece and the docile Tamworth Pig. Bring the rustic feel of the countryside to life by introducing these incredible species to your zoos.

As well as the animals, you can ensure that your zoo looks the part with over 60 new scenery pieces to really recreate that rustic feel. Keepers will be able to place straw bales, rustic planters, weather vanes and wind pumps, alongside picket fences, wooden wheels and much more besides.

Planet Zoo: Barnyard Animal Pack also features a brand new scenario, set on a once-neglected farm in the rolling New Zealand countryside. This scenario features a welcome return from Tiffany Summers who needs your help to turn a rundown old farm into a thriving animal sanctuary after her Father bought it on a whim when he misheard her saying that she needed some new coats and NOT new goats!

We're also rolling out a free update alongside the Barnyard Animal Pack! The main feature of the free update is a brand new Animal Encounter habitat, where guests can enjoy a close-up experience with certain animals, including species from the base game and other DLC packs. Once the habitat reaches certain criteria, they will be able to interact and maybe even take a selfie with some of their favourite animals if they are in the mood, including the Quokka, Llama and the Ring-Tailed Lemur!

In addition to this, you can also expect a hand washing station and even more rustic scenery pieces, foliage and blueprints alongside quality of life additions and bug fixes. Check out the full Update Notes for more information about various bug fixes, improvements, and changes in Update 1.17.

The Planet Zoo: Barnyard Animal Pack is now available to purchase for £7.99 ($9.99, 9.99€) on Steam! Please remember that you'll only be able to enjoy the Planet Zoo: Barnyard Animal Pack if you already own the base game of Planet Zoo for PC.

