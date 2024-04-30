WELCOME TO TERRAHIVE - LET BIONS BE BYGONES ACT 1 & 2 NOW AVAILABLE!!

Greetings detectives,

We are absolutely delighted to announce that Act 1 & 2 of Let Bions Be Bygones is now officially available on Steam! The dramatic Act 3 finale will be unleashed to all owners on May 7th as a free update.

Our multi-year development journey alongside MicroProse has been 100% powered by your support, feedback and incredible energy. Now the fun begins, so we wanted to provide some key information to get you locked and loaded.

AN EXPERIENCE TO REMEMBER

As you play through Act 1 and Act 2, rest assured that your progress and save files are safe, and this gives you a perfect chance to explore alternative paths and hidden details within the game prior to Act 3 arriving on May 7th. We appreciate your understanding and enthusiasm as we fine-tune the final chapter.

This is an adventure game with a LOT of secrets to uncover, alternate endings and total choice-driven gameplay. You can expect a typical playtime of approximately 8 hours, with a fully voiced cast of colorful [and often nefarious] characters.

To gain all of the Steam achievements you will need to play through multiple times to uncover the ‘full’ truth of Cooper’s story. Engaging your best ‘detective brain’ will reveal major plot and character reveals on each playthrough. [Our advice is to change your personalities each playthrough, eg: the good / bad / the scientific or a mix of them all.

Playing as the hardboiled detective John Cooper’, guide his unique choices, follow up leads and ultimately reach one of 8 different endings.

AROUND THE CORNER

Launch week is both a celebration and also the exciting start of some highly anticipated and requested additional features.

We will be integrating Simplified Chinese localisation to the game very soon after launch.

Following this, we will be adding Japanese, German, French, Italian and Spanish language options as well.

Controller support is also planned for post-launch as an update, which we’re excited to deliver for more ways to play the way you want.

Rejoice! SteamDeck support is also on the way, which we think is the perfect way to experience the game in a cozy, immersive atmosphere.

Packing over 8000+ dialogue lines and 800+ choices means this game packs a hefty punch in terms of unique paths and combinations. Whilst every endeavour has been made to ensure a stable experience, due to the complex nature of the myriad decisions you can make in the game, there might be some issues that arise. Please let us know if you encounter any logic issues or progress blockers and we’ll put every ounce of energy to address each and every issue.

For the fastest response time, join our official Discord server, meet other detectives and get the latest updates straight from the source. It’s also the place to share and discuss your favourite moments in spoiler + spoiler-free zones of the server.

Thank you again for supporting our small team on this [literally] amazing adventure.

Jump in, keep your wits sharp and your trusty, chaotic sidearms muzzled!