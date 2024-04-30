 Skip to content

Warlander update for 30 April 2024

🌟 Notice of Extension of Solo Mode Preview 🌟

Greetings Warlander!

We will be extending the Solo Mode Preview as follows:
Date: April 30 (Tue) 9:00 UTC - May 28 (Tue) 9:00 UTC
Additional Playable Hours (UTC):

  • 4:00-5:00
  • 11:00-12:00
  • 13:00-14:00
  • 15:00-16:00
  • 20:00-21:00

Please note that this is a preview version and may be changed or terminated without notice.
We encourage you to continue sharing your feedback and impressions about the Solo Mode Preview using the hashtag #Warlander.

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

