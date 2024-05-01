 Skip to content

MAJOR Almastriga: Relics of Azathoth update for 1 May 2024

v0.1.39 - The Succubus Update

MAJOR Almastriga: Relics of Azathoth update for 1 May 2024

v0.1.39 - The Succubus Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're here with another new update! On top of a bunch of new content, we're continuing to work on refining the core elements of the game for an enjoyable and smooth experience!

New Boss - Succubus Evolution

Bigger, badder, stronger.

New Enemies

The Spirit and Dulahan can now be encountered!

New Zone - The Keep

New Skill - Air Dash

  • Tutorials are interactable instead that auto triggered
  • Hound Enemy fixed
  • Maps polished
  • Improvements on Jane movility
  • Improve Postprocess
  • Menu settings audio fixed
  • Dialog fixes
  • Sounds Added
  • Mini Map
  • Item dropping improved
  • Camera fixed on small maps
  • Performance improvement
  • Bug Fixing

