v0.1.39 - The Succubus Update

We're here with another new update! On top of a bunch of new content, we're continuing to work on refining the core elements of the game for an enjoyable and smooth experience!
New Boss - Succubus Evolution
Bigger, badder, stronger.
New Enemies
The Spirit and Dulahan can now be encountered!
New Zone - The Keep
New Skill - Air Dash
- Tutorials are interactable instead that auto triggered
- Hound Enemy fixed
- Maps polished
- Improvements on Jane movility
- Improve Postprocess
- Menu settings audio fixed
- Dialog fixes
- Sounds Added
- Mini Map
- Item dropping improved
- Camera fixed on small maps
- Performance improvement
- Bug Fixing
Changed files in this update