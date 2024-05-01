v0.1.39 - The Succubus Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14219533 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 04:33:11 UTC by Wendy

We're here with another new update! On top of a bunch of new content, we're continuing to work on refining the core elements of the game for an enjoyable and smooth experience!

New Boss - Succubus Evolution

Bigger, badder, stronger.

New Enemies

The Spirit and Dulahan can now be encountered!

New Zone - The Keep

New Skill - Air Dash