NEW CONTENT UPDATE

Fresh goblin pussy, get it while it's hot!

NEW ART:

32 CGs (with 92 variants)

NEW SCENES & EVENTS:

One new main story event, the Astarte war council (with two new sex scenes, Andras x Rowan, and Rowan x X'zaratl)

Two new Blackholt Goblin Arc events (with one new sex scene, Rowan & Tue-Row x Zii-Zii)

One new Helayna event (with one new sex scene, Orcs x Helayna)

One new Fae Arc event (with one sex scene with two variant paths, Rowan x Whitescar or Whitescar x Rowan)

One sex scene has been added to the Andras Arc finale (Andras x Rowan)

One sex scene has been added to the Liurial Arc finale (Rowan x Liural & Alexia)

One sex scene added to the Aryzl riddle event (Rowan x Jezera & Arzyl)

A meeting with Alexia has been added to the pre-Astarte battle event, with both low/not-low relationship variants (includes one sex scene, with two more to follow based on Alexia's level of corruption).

If the chaos incursion Rip and Tear has been completed, Ghorza can now be visited prior to the battle of Astarte in the pre-Astarte battle event.

A new Jezera-focused threesome has been added to the Arzyl riddle competition fey event.

Both the Helayna's day off events have been substantially reworked, with one new and one extended sex scene.

REWORKED SCENES:

The Rowan helps Helayna escape event has been edited to bring it in line with the rest of the new Helayna content

You can now fulfil Mission 3 requirements by completing the Blackholt storyline

OTHER:

Bunch of bugs squashed

Whitescar and Heartsong paths have been separated, both are available in Whitescar's room

As an added bonus- the game will be on sale for the next week! If you or a friend have been looking for the right time to pick up a copy of Seeds of Chaos, now is the time!