NEW CONTENT UPDATE

NEW ART:
- 32 CGs (with 92 variants)
NEW SCENES & EVENTS:
- One new main story event, the Astarte war council (with two new sex scenes, Andras x Rowan, and Rowan x X'zaratl)
- Two new Blackholt Goblin Arc events (with one new sex scene, Rowan & Tue-Row x Zii-Zii)
- One new Helayna event (with one new sex scene, Orcs x Helayna)
- One new Fae Arc event (with one sex scene with two variant paths, Rowan x Whitescar or Whitescar x Rowan)
- One sex scene has been added to the Andras Arc finale (Andras x Rowan)
- One sex scene has been added to the Liurial Arc finale (Rowan x Liural & Alexia)
- One sex scene added to the Aryzl riddle event (Rowan x Jezera & Arzyl)
- A meeting with Alexia has been added to the pre-Astarte battle event, with both low/not-low relationship variants (includes one sex scene, with two more to follow based on Alexia's level of corruption).
- If the chaos incursion Rip and Tear has been completed, Ghorza can now be visited prior to the battle of Astarte in the pre-Astarte battle event.
- A new Jezera-focused threesome has been added to the Arzyl riddle competition fey event.
- Both the Helayna's day off events have been substantially reworked, with one new and one extended sex scene.
REWORKED SCENES:
- The Rowan helps Helayna escape event has been edited to bring it in line with the rest of the new Helayna content
- You can now fulfil Mission 3 requirements by completing the Blackholt storyline
OTHER:
- Bunch of bugs squashed
- Whitescar and Heartsong paths have been separated, both are available in Whitescar's room
As an added bonus- the game will be on sale for the next week! If you or a friend have been looking for the right time to pick up a copy of Seeds of Chaos, now is the time!
