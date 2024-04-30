- Fixed a crash that occurred when "Execute" move was in the deck and entities were staggered at the start of encounter.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when retrieving items from the Nest event.
- Fixed "Stance: Attack" condition not applying its effect immediately.
- Fixed Slot Machine not refreshing resources immediately after prize is received (needed to re-trigger the event to use gained pennies).
- Updated the input system package in an attempt to fix issues in some systems where directional input gets stuck.
- Applied object pooling to the Options menu to reduce memory consumption.
- Updated the save system package in an attempt to fix crashes and memory issues during saving.
Draft of Darkness update for 30 April 2024
Update Notes for Patch v1.2.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
- Loading history…
Linux Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update