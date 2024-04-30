 Skip to content

Draft of Darkness update for 30 April 2024

Update Notes for Patch v1.2.11

Patch v1.2.11 · Build 14219444

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when "Execute" move was in the deck and entities were staggered at the start of encounter.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when retrieving items from the Nest event.
  • Fixed "Stance: Attack" condition not applying its effect immediately.
  • Fixed Slot Machine not refreshing resources immediately after prize is received (needed to re-trigger the event to use gained pennies).
  • Updated the input system package in an attempt to fix issues in some systems where directional input gets stuck.
  • Applied object pooling to the Options menu to reduce memory consumption.
  • Updated the save system package in an attempt to fix crashes and memory issues during saving.

