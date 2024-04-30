Rampage Agents New Map "Pandora Valley" Party Event

Attention, Rampage fighters!

Today, the second Battle Royale map of "Rampage Agents" — "Pandora Valley" is officially online!

This update includes a brand-new combat experience, optimized Claire's Elemental Trap skill, and optimized character arm length, allowing you to strike cooler poses when you win the championship.

We know you can't wait to start playing!

Hold on, we've also prepared a series of delightful little benefits for everyone~

We hope to boost your spirits as you don your skins and revel in the festivities!

📌Event Time:

April 29, 2024, to May 20, 2024

📌Rampage Challenge Event, plenty of Crafting Materials and R coins to be claimed:

🔹Become the referrer for 3 Rampage agents and receive 150 R coins.

🔹Use the Custom Dye 3 times in the game and receive 1 Rampage Pack.

🔹Open Rampage Packs 5 times in the game and receive 2 Rampage Packs.

🔹Accumulate 1200 damage in a single Battle Royale session and receive 150 Crafting Materials.

🔹Complete any difficulty level of Adventure Mode once and receive 150 Crafting Materials.

🔹Battle the first boss in Adventure Mode and receive 150 Crafting Materials.

🔹Win the Battle Royale mode twice and receive 150 Crafting Materials.

🔹Gift a Rampage Pack to a friend once and receive 2 Rampage Packs.