Dear Queens and Kings,

just a little hotfix containing score adjustments for the Gold Puzzle Mini Mode on Durststein (the desert map). We forgot to lower them accordingly when we decreased the "No Restarts Bonus" from 10% to 1% in the mini modes. Sorry about that!

All the best,

Jonas & Paul

_CHANGES:

• Lowered the score requirements for the quests in the Gold Puzzle Mini mode. They are now possible to achieve again._