"Snow Reach " Server Maintenance for April 30th

Dear Director,

To enhance your gaming experience, the Logistics Department plans to perform server maintenance at 17:30 on April 30th, with an expected maintenance duration of 1 hour.

During the server maintenance, certain areas of the Welfare Home will be temporarily closed for the inspection and maintenance of the Reality Anchors. We kindly ask that you arrange your schedule in advance to prevent any unnecessary disruptions.

Once the maintenance is completed, the Welfare Home will reopen, and the latest update supplies will be sent to your office email.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

【Maintenance Time】

April 30, 2024, from 17:30 to 18:30

【Update Content】

I. New Features and Optimizations:

Interface optimization for "PIONEEER SURVEY". Added operational prompts for "Inherited Skill".

.

II. Skill and Numerical Adjustments: The skill "Decomposition" of "V.H - Logic" is changed to: At the start of the performance phase, transform the subordinate directly in front into a "Active Subordinates". The description of the skill "Infinite Stasis" of "Overlive Chief - Aimi" is updated: When entering the field, add one [Field · Stasis World] to the reserve area; while this subordinate is on the field, the energy cost of mechanical subordinates in the reserve area is reduced by 1.

III. Bug Fixes: