1.17 Release Candidate 5

Interface
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Add hotkey for creating display text node.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Adding a node via hotkey while dragging a value will try to connect the value with the node.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Blending node with Ctrl+B now creates math node if both nodes output numerical value.[/noparse]
Node
- [noparse][PCX] Add specific warning on variable error.[/noparse]
- [noparse][PCX] Add [/noparse]
print(str)function.
- [noparse][Smear] Add an option to disable color fading.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Display Text] Text input now accepts a connection.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Separate Shape] Improve accuracy, remove shape limit.[/noparse]
Bugs
- Fix some flickering on the preview and inspector panel.
- Nested loop should be working now.
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix project duplication when resizing the window.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Steam] Fix the multi-file selection dialog not showing up.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Cache] Fix nodes in the cache group enabled when starting up.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Sort Array] Fix output error.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Atlas get] Fix node error, widget render glitch.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Pixel Expand] Fix scan artifact.[/noparse]
- [noparse][PCX] Fix recursive call error not resetting after reevaluation.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Mesh Warp] Fix node attribute not saving.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Render Spritesheet] Fix invalid surface size sometimes cause an error.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Pack Sprite] Fix preview error when spacing is not set to zero.[/noparse]
