 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Composer update for 30 April 2024

1.17 Release Candidate 5

Share · View all patches · Build 14218980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Interface

  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Add hotkey for creating display text node.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Adding a node via hotkey while dragging a value will try to connect the value with the node.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Blending node with Ctrl+B now creates math node if both nodes output numerical value.[/noparse]

Node

  • [noparse][PCX] Add specific warning on variable error.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][PCX] Add [/noparse]print(str) function.
  • [noparse][Smear] Add an option to disable color fading.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Display Text] Text input now accepts a connection.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Separate Shape] Improve accuracy, remove shape limit.[/noparse]

Bugs

  • Fix some flickering on the preview and inspector panel.
  • Nested loop should be working now.
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix project duplication when resizing the window.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Steam] Fix the multi-file selection dialog not showing up.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Cache] Fix nodes in the cache group enabled when starting up.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Sort Array] Fix output error.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Atlas get] Fix node error, widget render glitch.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Pixel Expand] Fix scan artifact.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][PCX] Fix recursive call error not resetting after reevaluation.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Mesh Warp] Fix node attribute not saving.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Render Spritesheet] Fix invalid surface size sometimes cause an error.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Pack Sprite] Fix preview error when spacing is not set to zero.[/noparse]

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 14218980
Depot 2299511
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link