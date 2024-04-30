0430 update announcement

Fixed the bug that some magic weapons could not be unlocked or were repeatedly unlocked. Fixed the bug that some treasure chests may be empty Fixed the bug where the trial still ends when clearing the rich difficulty level after purchasing the game. Optimized the novice tutorial and strengthened the game guidance function to guide players more intuitively. Modify some plots and the distribution of random rooms to make them more reasonable. Implemented 4 new training systems Optimized the damage digital display Balanced game values Implemented the effects of Avenue of Death, Avenue of Time, and Avenue of Space The Supreme Immortal Emperor and Da Luo realm after the Supreme Immortal King have been added, and the settlement scene for game clearance has been added. A large number of achievements have been added, and achievement-related bugs have been fixed. Added a new illustration of the training system

I hope that after you experience the demo, you can fill in the demo experience questionnaire. The mirror world will become more exciting with you!

Questionnaire link: https://www.wjx.cn/vm/tUbrN8e.aspx

"Haishan" R&D Team