所谓侠客 update for 30 April 2024

Update2024-4-30

Update2024-4-30

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【 Optimization 】

  1. General interaction, plus border display.
    (Such as treasure chest, food, seats, etc., but the flowers and plants do not add a border display, always feel not good, and then feel the feeling.)
  2. No pair of stories, some minor modifications, relatively more reasonable.
  3. After your friend is caught, you go to redeem the person, and the other person will clearly ask you for money or other requirements.

【 Repair 】

  1. Some UI adjustments.
  2. Fix some mistakes in the level of flowers and plants, especially on the side of the house.
  3. Fixed the actions of some friends after being caught.

【 About Gameplay optimization 】
Because as a martial arts open world, so will fill some new gameplay, put out for everyone to try in the near future.

【 Story Progress 】
About 70% of the remaining stories of the first chapter have been completed, and they will be released when they are 100% completed.
The story of the characters in the second chapter has also begun, because many of the characters are closely related to the first chapter, and have even appeared.
(Some resources are put into the application first, so sometimes the update package is a bit large)

Now, here's what we're doing.

Changed files in this update

