New multiplayer update

Attention fighters,
Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance has rolled out an extensive multiplayer expansion. The latest update introduces several features aimed at enhancing strategic gameplay and fostering teamwork among players.
Update your game now to experience the new multiplayer features and embark on an epic journey in Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance.
v1.03.971
- Added two skirmish missions;
- Added a brand new multiplayer map for Domination mode (Interchange 1vs1, Interchange 2vs2). Skirmish is planned to be added to this map later;
- Added multiplayer missions, some of which with new game modes (Coop, Scavenger, Capture and Hold);
- Option for Domination mode, when captured zones can bring additional command points;
- Added descriptions of game modes for multiplayer and skirmish maps;
- Added the damage modes option to multiplayer - Arcade and Realistic. In arcade mode, player and enemy units only receive 30% damage;
- Additional variations of the Armored carrier trailer unit have been added to the starting sets of Domination mode units;
- If the only opponent in a multiplayer game leaves the game, the remaining player is shown the victory screen;
- Added a timeout for joining the lobby if the connection was lost;
- Fixed a bug due to which the progress bar for installing C4 clients was visible on the server;
- Fixed a bug with syncing fuel of units on the client;
- Significantly changed the beginning of the campaign mission with the attack on the Main Integrator Camp (due to complaints that there was a misunderstanding of what to do in this mission). After the update, it is not recommended to use saves made on this mission in older versions;
- Fixed a bug where the game might not launch if there are Unicode characters in the path;
- Minor UI fixes;
- Fixed several rare random crashes;
- Fixed minor memory leaks;
- Fixed a bug where, after loading, black spots could be displayed on the map instead of the correct textures;
- Improved helicopter landing (an issue that made it too difficult to find a suitable place);
- Slightly increased damage from hand grenades;
- For Dozer without armor upgrades, the armor of the frontal part of the cab was slightly increased;
- Fixed a bug due to which units inside the Armored carrier trailer did not receive experience for kills;
- Fixed a regression that in a certain case (and only when using old saves) led to the appearance of enemy vehicles that cannot be attacked;
- Fixed a bug due to which moving a unit by double-clicking did not work if there were too many slots on the right side of the Reinforcement screen;
- Fixed a bug that led to negative values of resources received when selling or disassembling units;
- In the campaign, a Heavy platform was added to the assortment of the Movement Outpost store (after Abiquiu);
- Japanese brothers who help the player in the Nueva Tortuga mission are now using laser snipers;
- In the Fort Worth mission, additional checks have been added to the exit area to exclude the exit of Charest and civilians;
- Fixed that "Digital storm" could only be used once (then it stopped working);
Fixed an issue in the final mission where the allied Founders units could get stuck, which is why their evacuation was not counted.
