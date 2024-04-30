Weekly Update

Howdy Outlaws!
This week's and next week's updates will be a little bit on the smaller side, because we are pretty busy with our upcoming final exams. This week, we are adding a new bullet and making some balancing changes to the destroy archetype.
Carnage Bullet destroys another Bullet on-shot. This week's update is a preparation update for an overhaul of the destroy archetype, which will come at a later date in the next major update. For now though, the changes include:
- changed the cost of Bloodcraving Bullet from 3 to 2 and rephrased its description
- buffed the dmg gain when destroying Sacrifical Bullet
- nerfed the on-leave dmg gain of Undead Bullet
- nerfed the on-rotate dmg dealt by Bull et from 5 dmg to 4 dmg, changed the dmg value of Bull et to 5 from 7
- buffed the dmg gain of Gravediggers Bullet
- only two silver bullets can now be found instead of three
- buffed the damage value of Purge Bullet and made it rarer, to accommodate the added Carnage Bullet.
See you in the Frontier!
