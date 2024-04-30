 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

.Forty-Five update for 30 April 2024

Weekly Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14218773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Outlaws!

This week's and next week's updates will be a little bit on the smaller side, because we are pretty busy with our upcoming final exams. This week, we are adding a new bullet and making some balancing changes to the destroy archetype.

Carnage Bullet destroys another Bullet on-shot. This week's update is a preparation update for an overhaul of the destroy archetype, which will come at a later date in the next major update. For now though, the changes include:

  • changed the cost of Bloodcraving Bullet from 3 to 2 and rephrased its description
  • buffed the dmg gain when destroying Sacrifical Bullet
  • nerfed the on-leave dmg gain of Undead Bullet
  • nerfed the on-rotate dmg dealt by Bull et from 5 dmg to 4 dmg, changed the dmg value of Bull et to 5 from 7
  • buffed the dmg gain of Gravediggers Bullet
  • only two silver bullets can now be found instead of three
  • buffed the damage value of Purge Bullet and made it rarer, to accommodate the added Carnage Bullet.

See you in the Frontier!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2691351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link