Weekly Update

Howdy Outlaws!

This week's and next week's updates will be a little bit on the smaller side, because we are pretty busy with our upcoming final exams. This week, we are adding a new bullet and making some balancing changes to the destroy archetype.

Carnage Bullet destroys another Bullet on-shot. This week's update is a preparation update for an overhaul of the destroy archetype, which will come at a later date in the next major update. For now though, the changes include:

changed the cost of Bloodcraving Bullet from 3 to 2 and rephrased its description

buffed the dmg gain when destroying Sacrifical Bullet

nerfed the on-leave dmg gain of Undead Bullet

nerfed the on-rotate dmg dealt by Bull et from 5 dmg to 4 dmg, changed the dmg value of Bull et to 5 from 7

buffed the dmg gain of Gravediggers Bullet

only two silver bullets can now be found instead of three

buffed the damage value of Purge Bullet and made it rarer, to accommodate the added Carnage Bullet.

See you in the Frontier!