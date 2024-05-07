LYSFANGA: THE TIME SHIFT WARRIOR - FREE UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 14218760 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 15:09:30 UTC by Wendy

We are happy to share that Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior got a new update that brings a much-awaited feature and many quality-of-life improvements.

ONLINE LEADERBOARD

In this update, you will have access to two leaderboards for the Story Arenas as well as Figments of Battle challenges.

Compare your scores with your friends and the best players from around the world!

WARRIOR CHALLENGES

We are bringing a new time challenge to the Story Arenas!

Once you beat the standard time challenge in an arena, you will unlock “Warrior Challenges”, a.k.a. the times set by the developers themselves!

Do your best and try to beat us!

RAZER CHROMA INTEGRATION

We are also adding Razer Chroma RGB™ integration to the game!

If you have a compatible device, you will have access to new RGB effects that will enhance your experience while playing the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2161620/Lysfanga_The_Time_Shift_Warrior/