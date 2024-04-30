 Skip to content

Way Nd Choice update for 30 April 2024

1.02 UI update

Reduced the size of icon and level text in the Skills UI.

Increased the information space in the Experience UI and decreased the size of the duration turn text to preview the effect of the experience.

