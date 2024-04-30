2024.4.30.495 - Native OSC support, Notification & Resolution settings and more

A whole bunch of new goodies! This build introduces native support for the OSC protocol! Both receiving and sending values is supported! This makes it very easy for everyone to integrate Resonite with software and hardware that uses this protocol and prototype with this. This is a bit of bonus a "byproduct" of adding the GigglePuck support, since it uses OSC internally too and it was simple enough to add!

There's also a bunch of new settings! You can now fine tune your notifications, resolution/fullscreen or hide nameplates in photos.

I've also added a new data feed which manages a feed of users in the session! You can use this to very easily build UI's that list users in the session - the data feed will automatically manage adding/removing items for you!

Typing in types is also now much easier! Instead of the .NET syntax, which is usually pretty verbose, you can use the C#-like syntax for the types, which is much easier to work with!

New Features:

Added native generic OSC protocol support for easy integration with 3rd party apps & devices

-- OSC_Receiver will listen on a given port and update any linked OSC values

--- User will be asked to allow receiving OSC data on each individual port

-- OSC_Sender will send any changes on linked values to target IP & port

--- It supports automatic resend interval, which will periodically send the values at given interval even if they haven't changed

--- Values can be send either as OSC Bundle or as individual messages

--- URL must be in format osc://ip:port

--- User will be asked to specifically allow sending OSC data to given host and port

-- OSC_Value<T> and OSC_Field<T> components are used to sync arbitrary values in the data model with OSC

--- OSC values are identified by their path and argument index for given path

--- Following value types are supported: float, double, int, long, string, color, colorX (will convert to sRGB), DateTime and byte

--- If multiple values are mapped to the same path and argument index, the behavior for sending is undefined - it is your responsibility to ensure that only single value is mapped

Added Notification settings, which let you control what types of notifications you receive (requested by @zyro1331, issue #1838)

-- Contacts online (and on incompatible builds), messages, invites, contact requests

-- New notification has been added - session started (off by default) - this will notify you when a new session is discovered

-- For notifications that have toast & sound, you can configure what will be shown

Added "Always Hide Nameplates" to the quick photo capture settings (requested by @yoshi1123_)

-- This will make sure that nameplates will never be shown in the captured photos regardless of their current visibility setting)

Added Resolution & Fullscreen settings (requested by InconsolableCellist and @_deltawolf, issue #13)

-- Resolution between window and fullscreen modes is separate, which ensures that toggling back to fullscreen will preserve the original full screen resolution rather than adding the black bars

-- You can lower the fullscreen resolution, which will lower quality, but can improve performance in desktop if you're GPU bound

-- You can still toggle fullscreen and window size using Alt+Enter and resizing the window, which will auto-update these settings

Add DataFeedEntity<E> type and FeedEntityInterface<E>

-- This is for data feeds which emit entities, which can be assigned to references

Add WorldUsersFeed data feed, which provides feed of all users in the world

-- Users are provided via the DataFeedEntity<E> item

-- You can use this to build UI's and other systems that need to build a list of users in the session

-- Add/Remove events are supported, ensuring that data feeds will automatically add/remove items

Implement custom nice type parser to simplify type input

-- You can now use the simplified Type<GenericArgument> format, similar to type definition directly in C# instead of the internal .NET type format

-- All types are displayed using the nice format as well

Locale:

Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Merged French locale update by @j4.lc

Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc

Merged Chinese locale update by modimobeikete

Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec

Bugfixes: