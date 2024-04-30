 Skip to content

Borderless Gaming update for 30 April 2024

Updates for April 30th, 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes crash caused by a race condition in window processing
  • Fixes a crash caused by Steam being in offline mode.
  • Fixes input field alignment

