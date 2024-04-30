 Skip to content

Double Detective update for 30 April 2024

Update notes for 4-30-24

Build 14218237 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone! I've added a couple quality of life updates. Namely:

  1. Controls now show in the Pause Menu.
  2. A hint system has been added. You can use the F key to activate it.

Have fun!

