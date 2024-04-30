[Event] Abundant May Event🌿

Hello everyone :)
As the warm winds of May blow in, we invite you to join us for an event of growth, community, and adventure!
Please check out our event🌿
1. Burning Event /Hot time Event
Event Period
- Apr 30, 2024 (Tue) after maintenance - May 28, 2024 (Tue) before maintenance
1.1 Burning Event
Event Details
- Grow with accumulated experience and buffs you can enjoy during the burning event.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Accumulated Time[/th]
[th]EXP[/th]
[th]Buff[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] 1Hour [/td]
[td]EXP + 5% [/td]
[td]-[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] 2Hours [/td]
[td]EXP + 10% [/td]
[td]Defense +2 [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] 3Hours [/td]
[td]EXP + 15% [/td]
[td]All Attacks +2, Defense +2 [/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Notes
- During the event period, experience buffs are applied every connection time.
- The EXP increase event resets at 04:00 (UTC) every day.
- The EXP increase event overlaps with the Hoem Premium Buff.
- This event is subject to change without prior notice.
1.2 Hot time Event
Event Details
- During specific days and times of the event period, premium points, and item acquisition buffs will be applied.
Hot time Event - Premium Point
[table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Day[/th]
[th]Weekday (Mon-Fri)[/th]
[th]Weekend[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]Time[/th]
[td]02:00 - 08:00 (UTC)[/td]
[td]18:00 - 24:00 (UTC)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]Effect[/th]
[td]SEASON SERVER - Premium Point X2
STANDARD SERVER - Premium Point X3[/td]
[td]ALL - Premium Point X3[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Hot time Event - Item Acquisition
[table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Day[/th]
[th]Weekend[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]Time[/th]
[td]00:00 - 23:59 (UTC)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]Effect[/th]
[td]ALL - Item Acquisition X2[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Obtained items from monster hunting are doubled.
When equipped with the premium buff set, obtained items increase by four times during event time.
2. Chrimson Transformation Event
Event Period
- Apr 30, 2024 (Tue) after maintenance - May 28, 2024 (Tue) before maintenance
Event Details
- During the event, NPC Chrimson Nox will receive 10,000 Florin and help you make a powerful transformation.
- You can choose the desired transformation from the list below.
(However, if you transform into a different class, there are restrictions on equipping weapons)
[table]
[tr]
[th]Class[/th]
[th]List[/th]
[th]Duration[/th]
[th]Option[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Warrior, Paladin[/td]
[td]Chrimson Nox[/td]
[td]60min[/td]
[td]Magic Defense +9, Max HP +100, Max MP +50,
Melee Attack +9, PvP Additional Attack +3,
Stun Resistance+3, HP Regeneration +2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sorceress/Warlock[/td]
[td]Chrimson Lich King[/td]
[td]60min[/td]
[td]Max HP +50, Max MP +40, SP+7, Defense+5,
MP Regeneration +5, HP Regeneration+2,
PvP Additional Attack +3, Stun Resistance +3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Archer[/td]
[td]Chrimson Shadow Pierce[/td]
[td]60min[/td]
[td]Critical+6, Max HP +50, Max MP+10,
Ranged Attack +7, HP Regeneration +2,
PvP Additional Attack +3, Stun Resistance +3[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
3. Guild Dungeon Event: Forgotten Soul
Join us for our Guild Dungeon Event!
Guild dungeons serve to strengthen camaraderie and alliances within the guild while bolstering the guild's overall strength.
Event Period
- Apr 30, 2024 (Tue) after maintenance - May 28, 2024 (Tue) before maintenance
Event Details
- Explore the Forgotten Dungeon to obtain “Forgotten Soul” and exchange them for special items through NPC Credyl!
Defeat Magnus to receive Blessing of Guild(100%)!
[table]
[tr]
[th]Item[/th]
[th]Exchange Item[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Magic Training Potion (5ea)[/td]
[td]Forgotten Soul 1ea[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Potion of Heavy Armored Infantry (5ea)[/td]
[td]Forgotten Soul 1ea[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Potion of Fast Shooter (5ea)[/td]
[td]Forgotten Soul 1ea[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Potion of Toad (5ea)[[/td]
[td]Forgotten Soul 1ea[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Potion of Growth 30%[/td]
[td]Forgotten Soul 2ea[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
[table]
[tr]
[th]Dungeon[/th]
[th]Rewards[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Normal[/td]
[td]Defeat Magnus, get Blessing of Guild (EXP +100%) 1ea[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Hard[/td]
[td]Defeat Magnus, get Blessing of Guild (EXP +100%) 3ea[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Hard-core[/td]
[td]Defeat Magnus, get Blessing of Guild (EXP +100%) 5ea [/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ Notice
▶ Forgotten Soul items can only be obtained through elite monsters.
▶ Forgotten Soul items will be deleted in bulk during the regular maintenance on May 28th.
▶ Forgotten Soul items will be distributed to all characters who deal at least 1 damage to elite monsters, directly into their inventory.
▶ Guild Blessing items will be distributed in bulk on maintenance days (May 14th and 28th).
▶ Guild Blessing items will be delivered to the Guild Leader's DK Shop Inventory.
▶ There is no way to recover Guild Blessings if they are mistakenly used, deleted, or sold.
▶If you are too far away when using the Guild Blessing and do not receive the experience buff, we cannot help.
▶ Please use Guild Blessings after sufficient discussion with guild members.
▶ Guild Blessings will disappear if you exit the game or return to the character selection screen, so please be careful.
▶ Our GMs will not intervene in or provide assistance for issues within the guild.
▶ Event details are subject to change without prior notice.
▶Participants found to be engaging in the event through illicit means may be excluded from participation.
4. Transformation Card Sale Event
Event Period
- Apr 30, 2024 (Tue) after maintenance - May 14, 2024 (Tue) before maintenance
Event Details
- During the event, we'll sell guaranteed cards for Felix and Golden Felix.
Additionally, there will be transformation event bonuses (Felix: EXP +5%, Golden Felix: EXP +15 %) throughout the event duration.
※ Notice
▶ This item is scheduled to be discontinued after the maintenance on May 14, 2024.
Event Period
- May 14, 2024 (Tue) after maintenance - May 28, 2024 (Tue) before maintenance
Event Details
- During the event, we'll sell guaranteed cards for Serar and Queen Serar.
Additionally, there will be transformation event bonuses (Serar: EXP +5%, Queen Serar: EXP +15 %) throughout the event duration.
※ Notice
▶ This item is scheduled to be discontinued after the maintenance on May 28, 2024.
5. In-Game Attendance Check Event
Event Period
- Apr 30, 2024 (Tue) after maintenance - May 28, 2024 (Tue) before maintenance
Event Details
- We have prepared special items that promote character growth!
Let’s get all of the reward items from 1st day to the last one!
How to Participate
- Launch DK Online
- Access the character which you want to receive the rewards
- Click the Attendance icon at the bottom of the window
- Receive the rewards
*You can receive it once per account
Attendance Rewards
[table]
[tr]
[th]Day[/th]
[th]Item[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 1[/td]
[td]Class Buff Scroll Box (1ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 2[/td]
[td]Eos High-Enriched Healing Potion[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 3[/td]
[td]Eos High-Concentration Potion (2ea) [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 4[/td]
[td]Eos Enriched Fine Healing Potion (200ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 5[/td]
[td]Eos Neutral Magical Catalyst (1000ea) [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 6[/td]
[td]Eos Blessed Transformation Scroll (2ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 7[/td]
[td]Eos Dragon's Blessing (1ea) [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 8[/td]
[td]Eos Improved High-Potion of Haste (4ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 9[/td]
[td]Eos Blessed Magical Catalyst (1000ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 10[/td]
[td]Potion of Growth 50%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 11[/td]
[td]Class Buff Scroll Box (2ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 12[/td]
[td]Eos Dragon's Blood (300ea) [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 13[/td]
[td]Eos Troll Rider (3 Days) [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 14[/td]
[td]Eos Dragon Knights’ Buff Potion (2ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 15[/td]
[td]Premium Point 500P[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 16[/td]
[td]Eos Blessed Transformation Scroll (4ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 17[/td]
[td]Eos Dragon's Blessing (2ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 18[/td]
[td]Eos High-Concentration Potion (4ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 19[/td]
[td]Eos Dragon's Stick (1 Day)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 20[/td]
[td]Potion of Growth 100% [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 21[/td]
[td]Class Buff Scroll Box (3ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 22[/td]
[td]Jewel Case (2ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 23[/td]
[td]Eos Dragon Knights’ Combat Potion [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 24[/td]
[td]Eos Essence of Salvation[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 25[/td]
[td]Premium Point 1000P[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
