[Event] Abundant May Event🌿

Hello everyone :)

As the warm winds of May blow in, we invite you to join us for an event of growth, community, and adventure!

Please check out our event🌿

1. Burning Event /Hot time Event

Event Period

Apr 30, 2024 (Tue) after maintenance - May 28, 2024 (Tue) before maintenance

1.1 Burning Event

Event Details

Grow with accumulated experience and buffs you can enjoy during the burning event.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Accumulated Time[/th]

[th]EXP[/th]

[th]Buff[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] 1Hour [/td]

[td]EXP + 5% [/td]

[td]-[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] 2Hours [/td]

[td]EXP + 10% [/td]

[td]Defense +2 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] 3Hours [/td]

[td]EXP + 15% [/td]

[td]All Attacks +2, Defense +2 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Notes

During the event period, experience buffs are applied every connection time.

The EXP increase event resets at 04:00 (UTC) every day.

The EXP increase event overlaps with the Hoem Premium Buff.

This event is subject to change without prior notice.

1.2 Hot time Event

Event Details

During specific days and times of the event period, premium points, and item acquisition buffs will be applied.

Hot time Event - Premium Point

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Day[/th]

[th]Weekday (Mon-Fri)[/th]

[th]Weekend[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Time[/th]

[td]02:00 - 08:00 (UTC)[/td]

[td]18:00 - 24:00 (UTC)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Effect[/th]

[td]SEASON SERVER - Premium Point X2

STANDARD SERVER - Premium Point X3[/td]

[td]ALL - Premium Point X3[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Hot time Event - Item Acquisition

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Day[/th]

[th]Weekend[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Time[/th]

[td]00:00 - 23:59 (UTC)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Effect[/th]

[td]ALL - Item Acquisition X2[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Obtained items from monster hunting are doubled.

When equipped with the premium buff set, obtained items increase by four times during event time.

2. Chrimson Transformation Event

Event Period

Apr 30, 2024 (Tue) after maintenance - May 28, 2024 (Tue) before maintenance

Event Details

During the event, NPC Chrimson Nox will receive 10,000 Florin and help you make a powerful transformation.

You can choose the desired transformation from the list below.

(However, if you transform into a different class, there are restrictions on equipping weapons)

[table]

[tr]

[th]Class[/th]

[th]List[/th]

[th]Duration[/th]

[th]Option[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Warrior, Paladin[/td]

[td]Chrimson Nox[/td]

[td]60min[/td]

[td]Magic Defense +9, Max HP +100, Max MP +50,

Melee Attack +9, PvP Additional Attack +3,

Stun Resistance+3, HP Regeneration +2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sorceress/Warlock[/td]

[td]Chrimson Lich King[/td]

[td]60min[/td]

[td]Max HP +50, Max MP +40, SP+7, Defense+5,

MP Regeneration +5, HP Regeneration+2,

PvP Additional Attack +3, Stun Resistance +3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Archer[/td]

[td]Chrimson Shadow Pierce[/td]

[td]60min[/td]

[td]Critical+6, Max HP +50, Max MP+10,

Ranged Attack +7, HP Regeneration +2,

PvP Additional Attack +3, Stun Resistance +3[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

3. Guild Dungeon Event: Forgotten Soul

Join us for our Guild Dungeon Event!

Guild dungeons serve to strengthen camaraderie and alliances within the guild while bolstering the guild's overall strength.

Event Period

Apr 30, 2024 (Tue) after maintenance - May 28, 2024 (Tue) before maintenance

Event Details

Explore the Forgotten Dungeon to obtain “Forgotten Soul” and exchange them for special items through NPC Credyl!

Defeat Magnus to receive Blessing of Guild(100%)!

[table]

[tr]

[th]Item[/th]

[th]Exchange Item[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Magic Training Potion (5ea)[/td]

[td]Forgotten Soul 1ea[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Potion of Heavy Armored Infantry (5ea)[/td]

[td]Forgotten Soul 1ea[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Potion of Fast Shooter (5ea)[/td]

[td]Forgotten Soul 1ea[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Potion of Toad (5ea)[[/td]

[td]Forgotten Soul 1ea[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Potion of Growth 30%[/td]

[td]Forgotten Soul 2ea[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Dungeon[/th]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Normal[/td]

[td]Defeat Magnus, get Blessing of Guild (EXP +100%) 1ea[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Hard[/td]

[td]Defeat Magnus, get Blessing of Guild (EXP +100%) 3ea[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Hard-core[/td]

[td]Defeat Magnus, get Blessing of Guild (EXP +100%) 5ea [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Notice

▶ Forgotten Soul items can only be obtained through elite monsters.

▶ Forgotten Soul items will be deleted in bulk during the regular maintenance on May 28th.

▶ Forgotten Soul items will be distributed to all characters who deal at least 1 damage to elite monsters, directly into their inventory.

▶ Guild Blessing items will be distributed in bulk on maintenance days (May 14th and 28th).

▶ Guild Blessing items will be delivered to the Guild Leader's DK Shop Inventory.

▶ There is no way to recover Guild Blessings if they are mistakenly used, deleted, or sold.

▶If you are too far away when using the Guild Blessing and do not receive the experience buff, we cannot help.

▶ Please use Guild Blessings after sufficient discussion with guild members.

▶ Guild Blessings will disappear if you exit the game or return to the character selection screen, so please be careful.

▶ Our GMs will not intervene in or provide assistance for issues within the guild.

▶ Event details are subject to change without prior notice.

▶Participants found to be engaging in the event through illicit means may be excluded from participation.

4. Transformation Card Sale Event



Event Period

Apr 30, 2024 (Tue) after maintenance - May 14, 2024 (Tue) before maintenance

Event Details

During the event, we'll sell guaranteed cards for Felix and Golden Felix.

Additionally, there will be transformation event bonuses (Felix: EXP +5%, Golden Felix: EXP +15 %) throughout the event duration.

※ Notice

▶ This item is scheduled to be discontinued after the maintenance on May 14, 2024.



Event Period

May 14, 2024 (Tue) after maintenance - May 28, 2024 (Tue) before maintenance

Event Details

During the event, we'll sell guaranteed cards for Serar and Queen Serar.

Additionally, there will be transformation event bonuses (Serar: EXP +5%, Queen Serar: EXP +15 %) throughout the event duration.

※ Notice

▶ This item is scheduled to be discontinued after the maintenance on May 28, 2024.

5. In-Game Attendance Check Event

Event Period

Apr 30, 2024 (Tue) after maintenance - May 28, 2024 (Tue) before maintenance

Event Details

We have prepared special items that promote character growth!

Let’s get all of the reward items from 1st day to the last one!

How to Participate

Launch DK Online Access the character which you want to receive the rewards Click the Attendance icon at the bottom of the window Receive the rewards

*You can receive it once per account

Attendance Rewards

[table]

[tr]

[th]Day[/th]

[th]Item[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 1[/td]

[td]Class Buff Scroll Box (1ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 2[/td]

[td]Eos High-Enriched Healing Potion[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 3[/td]

[td]Eos High-Concentration Potion (2ea) [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 4[/td]

[td]Eos Enriched Fine Healing Potion (200ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 5[/td]

[td]Eos Neutral Magical Catalyst (1000ea) [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 6[/td]

[td]Eos Blessed Transformation Scroll (2ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 7[/td]

[td]Eos Dragon's Blessing (1ea) [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 8[/td]

[td]Eos Improved High-Potion of Haste (4ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 9[/td]

[td]Eos Blessed Magical Catalyst (1000ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 10[/td]

[td]Potion of Growth 50%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 11[/td]

[td]Class Buff Scroll Box (2ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 12[/td]

[td]Eos Dragon's Blood (300ea) [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 13[/td]

[td]Eos Troll Rider (3 Days) [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 14[/td]

[td]Eos Dragon Knights’ Buff Potion (2ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 15[/td]

[td]Premium Point 500P[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 16[/td]

[td]Eos Blessed Transformation Scroll (4ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 17[/td]

[td]Eos Dragon's Blessing (2ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 18[/td]

[td]Eos High-Concentration Potion (4ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 19[/td]

[td]Eos Dragon's Stick (1 Day)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 20[/td]

[td]Potion of Growth 100% [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 21[/td]

[td]Class Buff Scroll Box (3ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 22[/td]

[td]Jewel Case (2ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 23[/td]

[td]Eos Dragon Knights’ Combat Potion [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 24[/td]

[td]Eos Essence of Salvation[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 25[/td]

[td]Premium Point 1000P[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]