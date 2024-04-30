 Skip to content

Little Witch in the Woods update for 30 April 2024

EA Release v4.0.19.0 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v4.0.19.0

  • Fixed an issue where the quest 'Repairing the Village Bridge' was not progressing correctly under certain circumstances.

  • Fixed an issue where controls were freezing during conversations at the Witch's Bus Stop.

  • Adjusted wall climbing sliding to display effects.

  • Fixed an issue where the potion selector was not functioning properly.

  • Some creature performances and balance adjustments.

  • Some sound adjustments.

  • Fixed some awkward parts in the background.

  • Changes to Diane's shop

    • Increased the prices of tools sold by Diane.
    • Adjusted so Diane always sells tools.
    • Modified to allow selling tools to Diane.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1594940/view/4199119695804948810?l

  • We have completed the save data integration mentioned in the previous patch notes, and you can continue from your previous save without any issues.

