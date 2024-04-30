EA Release v4.0.19.0 Patch Notes

v4.0.19.0
Fixed an issue where the quest 'Repairing the Village Bridge' was not progressing correctly under certain circumstances.
Fixed an issue where controls were freezing during conversations at the Witch's Bus Stop.
Adjusted wall climbing sliding to display effects.
Fixed an issue where the potion selector was not functioning properly.
Some creature performances and balance adjustments.
Some sound adjustments.
Fixed some awkward parts in the background.
Changes to Diane's shop
- Increased the prices of tools sold by Diane.
- Adjusted so Diane always sells tools.
- Modified to allow selling tools to Diane.
- We have completed the save data integration mentioned in the previous patch notes, and you can continue from your previous save without any issues.
