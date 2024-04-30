 Skip to content

Internet Cafe Evolution update for 30 April 2024

Update fix announcement (updated to version 1.2.8)

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Uploaded message stacking function.
  2. Revised the settlement rules of the film industry to settle on a daily basis.
  3. Adjust the icon size when NPC autonomous behavior does not affect others.

