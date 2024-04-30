Hello VR gamers in Germany!
We're thrilled to announce that Forbidden Art is now available in German.
From now on, you can enjoy the entire experience of escaping from the terrifying dungeon created by a murderer in German.
Thank you!
MAJOR Forbidden Art update for 30 April 2024
Forbidden Art German Version officially released!
