 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 30 April 2024

SubBuild 2024.4.30

Share · View all patches · Build 14218008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features :

  • Localization : Spanish translation (proofread by Fed1) and German translation (proofread by starfighter006) are finally updated after several years !

Bug Fixes :

  • World Tour : the Career Titles screen was crashing

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tennis Elbow 4 Content Depot 760641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link