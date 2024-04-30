 Skip to content

MUSYNX update for 30 April 2024

Update Notice of "MUSYNX"

Share · View all patches · Build 14217999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Long time no see guys!
The following is the content of this update:

1.New Song

Update three songs: "City Night Comedy"、"Submerge in Color" 、"Invisible Chaos"


Changed files in this update

Windows MUSYNX Content Depot 952041
  • Loading history…
