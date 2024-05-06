1.0 Patch #2 - Main branch

Share · View all patches · Build 14217990 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Terraformers!

We've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.

You need to restart Steam to get it.

For people playing multiplayer make sure everyone has the same version, if in doubt restart Steam.

This update mainly fixes bugs, improve performances and balance some content.

V 1.005 : Changelog

Asteroid won't strike so close of the player anymore

Asteroid debris are now automatically destroyed if inside a base

Replaced flour with wheet in animal feeder recipe

Vegetube T3 can now be placed on grids

Fixed issue with rocket screen not displaying correct multipliers

Added an option to disable emotes keyboard shortcuts

Disable drones in autocrafter if not unlocked yet

Fixed an issue with interior panel deconstruction not reverting to an empty panel

Improved snapping precision of same type modules

Added an error message on the main menu if we try to connect to a server with a different game version

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games