The Planet Crafter update for 6 May 2024

1.0 Patch #2 - Main branch

Share · View all patches · Build 14217990 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Terraformers!

We've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.
You need to restart Steam to get it.

For people playing multiplayer make sure everyone has the same version, if in doubt restart Steam.

This update mainly fixes bugs, improve performances and balance some content.

V 1.005 : Changelog

  • Asteroid won't strike so close of the player anymore
  • Asteroid debris are now automatically destroyed if inside a base
  • Replaced flour with wheet in animal feeder recipe
  • Vegetube T3 can now be placed on grids
  • Fixed issue with rocket screen not displaying correct multipliers
  • Added an option to disable emotes keyboard shortcuts
  • Disable drones in autocrafter if not unlocked yet
  • Fixed an issue with interior panel deconstruction not reverting to an empty panel
  • Improved snapping precision of same type modules
  • Added an error message on the main menu if we try to connect to a server with a different game version

