Cloud Meadow update for 1 May 2024

Farming Sale Hotfix

Build 14217952

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Visual and stylistic improvements for new Quest UI
  • Grenadier Pirate enemy units will no longer appear more than once per mob
  • Accidentally clicking at the wrong time should no longer skip a banner message (item popup, warning etc.)

