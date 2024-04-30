Update Notes for 30th Apr

New updates are here! With chain infection bonus reward and tracker, you can now witness the diligence of your clones in action and receive bonus rewards from their hard work!

With each successful chain, you gain incremental bonus points to DNA and a unique praise word, coz nothing brightens a day like a good dose of fabricated applause. Chain countdown resets after 3 secs so hurry up.

Clones are "smarter" now that they will ignore any infected cells and only go for fresh kills. We still wanna keep them dumb so they don't end up taking over the player's job.

Pre-upgrade enabled at the start of a new stage. Freshen up with upgrades before commencing your next kill.