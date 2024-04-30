Patch Notes v1.0.1

New Equipment
- Fiber Optic Cable: Adds a 4th option when picking upgrades. If you've already completed the requirements to unlock this equipment, it will become available after your next run (including abandoned runs).
General
- You can now reinstall weapons destroyed by Specializer. After gaining additional weapon slots, your original weapons will appear in the upgrade rotation at their previous level.
- The Completionist legendary now uses the phrase "EXP orb" to be consistent with other text in the game
- Added extra text to clarify that "on heal" abilities trigger even when healing at full HP
- The final Spread Invert upgrade now says "+2 bullets to all abilities" in order to better reflect what it actually does. Previously, it stated it only applied to weapons.
- Updated gold bonus on stage reward screen to say "challenge reward" in order to better reflect that the gold is coming from completed challenges
Balance
- Assassin Protocol: No longer adds 1s cooldown
- Weapon Mount: Now gives +10% EXP
- Rubber Plating: No longer reduces the player’s outgoing crash damage
- Attribute Wall: Increased cooldown/fire rate bonus per shield from 1% to 1.5%
- Chakram: Increased starting size
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where Chakram would lag behind the player when playing at less than 120 FPS
- Fixed a similar issue where some Stage 2 enemies would form a tighter circle than intended depending on framerate
- The Max FPS setting now properly takes affect when restarting the game
- Certain Stage 3 enemies can no longer be knocked off the screen
- Killing an enemy offscreen will no longer trigger Completionist damage due to the EXP spawning offscreen
- EXP from equipment and miniboss loot is no longer destroyed by leaving the screen
- Fixed an issue where fashion items dropped more frequently than intended
