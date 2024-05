2024/4/30 Update details.

If title shows ver.EA_2822, the game is updated.

▼ Fixed items.

1,Collaboration stage "SUSHI SOUL UNIVERSE" has been added.

It can be played from the collaboration square "X-01" in the sub-stage.

By clearing the stage, the weapon "Great Sushi Will" will be opened in the store.

2,Other minor fixes.

We will continue to develop the game with the fix of serious problems as our top priority.

Thank you for your continued support of Starnaut.