Astral Party’s Roadmap 2.0

Dear players!

Due to force majeure, the voice acting of Destiny Girl - HaiQing is not available for now. We are truly sorry and will work it out soon.

It has been 2 months since we started our grand party. We cannot thank more for everyone’s support and valuable feedback. As promised, we have been doing our best to make optimizations and add things, including voice acting, in-game skin effects, etc. Some contents like PVE were also planned but require a longer production time and extra effort to be made.

Therefore, we made the latest roadmap to keep you updated.

Issues We Are Working On

Visual confusion about stuns/coins on panels

The game has a high RAM usage

User Interface can be confused sometimes, and more

Issues To Be Optimized Over Long Term

Continued server optimization

Change server provider

Future Content Update