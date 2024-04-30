Astral Party’s Roadmap 2.0

Dear players!
Due to force majeure, the voice acting of Destiny Girl - HaiQing is not available for now. We are truly sorry and will work it out soon.
It has been 2 months since we started our grand party. We cannot thank more for everyone’s support and valuable feedback. As promised, we have been doing our best to make optimizations and add things, including voice acting, in-game skin effects, etc. Some contents like PVE were also planned but require a longer production time and extra effort to be made.
Therefore, we made the latest roadmap to keep you updated.
Issues We Are Working On
- Visual confusion about stuns/coins on panels
- The game has a high RAM usage
- User Interface can be confused sometimes, and more
Issues To Be Optimized Over Long Term
- Continued server optimization
- Change server provider
Future Content Update
- 6 characters of Season 2
- New mechanism for Sakura Townlet
- New mechanism for Crossroads
- New PVE map
- New map mechanisms available with different events
- New effect cards and event cards
- New character skins
- New outfits
- New achievements
- Single player friendly matchmaking system
- Singler player mode (1 player with 3 bots)
- Friends system
