Raiders of Treasure Island update for 30 April 2024

Update Announcement 04/30/2024

04/30/2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players，

We are releasing a new class: Priest. Now you can choose to be a priest. New skills for priest are actively being developed.
After clearing a dungeon, all items obtained will be displayed in the settlement. We have optimized the portal experience, now it will immediately teleport once the voting ends.
The enchantment UI has been optimized.
Now you can send signal markers on the map with the map opened.
The high-intensity monsters in dungeons now possess a broader range of skills.

Thank you for your participation and understanding.

"Raiders of Treasure Island" Team

