Last edited 30 April 2024

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for April 29th, 2024, detailing all the changes that have happened since April 15th, 2024. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

Last week, we released the Bumper Cars update, bringing a new plaza activity for you to bump and bash your friends in.

The update also includes a bunch of new food, party, and anniversary items.

You can check out everything about that update here.

Miscellany

Johanna worked on getting the models completed for bumper cars, as well as working on the Mingolf SDK.

Joshua worked on food items for the snack stand, as well as new weapon animations for custom hands. He also worked on getting the new workshop rig ready for release.

Lifeless continued working on a new map, Zombie Massacre: Escape.

macdguy worked on releasing the bumper cars update.

Nuclearxpotato worked on bumper car upgrades, and new items.

Sketchman worked on fixing some outstanding issues and bug fixes.

New Weapon Animations

That about covers everything that happened since April 15th, 2024 at PixelTail Games.

