We've Just Rolled Out A Game Balancing Update!

Hello Fellow Commanders!

Hope you all are enjoying slaying the monsters lurking in the midst of Epsilon City. Over the past week since our launch, we have received many pieces of feedback from everyone. We really appreciate each one of you voicing your thoughts about the game so that we can craft something that all of you can enjoy.

As such, we're excited to roll out this latest patch, which includes several game balancing adjustments, feature optimizations, and bug fixes to enhance your gaming experience! So, without further ado, let's get into the patch notes:

Balance Adjustments

Glitch: Buffing underpowered abilities.

Reduced the cooldown of [Defensive Poise] from 4 to 3, and improved its recovery values from [3+Support×0.2+Tech×0.1] to [3+Support×0.2+Tech×0.2].

Mira: Slight enhancement to healing capabilities and usability of intensive reload.

Increased the duration of the buff from [Catalytic Ammo] from 2 to 3.

Improved the recovery value of [Medical Care] from [1+Support×15%] to [1+Support×20%].

Stray: Increased durability and healing capabilities. Buffing underpowered skills.

Increased Stray's base armor from 8 to 10.

Adjusted Stray's unlockable item [Bonus Stat VIII] from “Max Armor +2” to “Max Armor +2, Armor Growth +0.5”.

Changed [Hammer Smash] from “Deals X damage to the target. Charged: Knocks back 1 square and restores 10% of lost armor” to “Deals X damage to the target and restores 15% of damaged armor to oneself. Charged: Knocks back 1 square”.

Modified [Tactical Rest] from “Restores X (4+Support×40%+Tech×20%) armor. Post-activation: Each skill used increases healing effect by 25%” to “Increases max armor by X (2+Support×10%+Tech×10%) in this battle, and restores X (4+Support×40%+Tech×20%) armor. Post-activation: Each skill used increases effect by 25% and healing effect by 25%”.

Enhanced the recovery value of trait 2302 [Urgent Repair] from [3+Support×20%] to [4+Support×40%].

Changed trait 2301 [Trusted Tank] from “Damage received by allies in the same square reduced by X (15%)” to “Damage received by allies in the same square reduced by X (20%). Direct damage reduced by 20% when own armor is above 50%”.

Modified trait 2304 [Power in Unity] from “Damage received when attacked reduced by X (10%) per ally in the same square” to “Damage received when attacked reduced by X (15%) per ally in adjacent squares”.

Anomy: Increased charge damage. Buffing underpowered skills.

Increased the damage bonus when charging [Attentive Shot] from 20% to 40%.

Increased the damage bonus when charging [Snipe] from 20% to 40%.

Reduced the cooldown of [Rain of Arrow] from 4 to 1.

Adjusted the damage formula of the terrain status [Rain of Arrow] from [2+Tech×35%] to [2+Tech×35%+Mind×15%].

Adjusted the damage formula of the terrain status [Rain of Fire Arrows] from [3+Tech×40%] to [3+Tech×40%+Mind*20%].

Reduced the cooldown of [Weakening Arrow] from 4 to 3.

Increased the damage value of [Weakening Arrow] from [2+Tech×35%+Mind×15%] to [3+Tech×35%+Mind×15%].

Regel: Buffing underpowered skills.

Reduced the cooldown of [Penetration] from 4 to 2.

Increased the damage value of [Penetration] from [1+Tech×35%+Strength×15%] to [2+Tech×40%+Strength×20%].

Modified [Quick Step] from “Teleports past the target by 1 square, dealing X (1+Tech×30%+Strength×10%) damage. First move: Reduces movement cost by 1” to “Teleports past the target by 1 square, dealing X (1+Tech×35%+Strength×15%) damage. Each other skill used reduces this skill's cooldown by 1. First move: Reduces movement cost by 1”.

Reduced the cooldown of [Chain Breaker] from 5 to 4.

Increased the recovery value of [Chain Breaker] from [3+Support×20%+Tech×20%] to [4+Support×25%+Tech×25%].

Increased the additional damage value of the trait [Assassin] from 20% to 30%.

Verica: Enhanced benefits from spirit lash.

Increased the extra damage value of [Thrashing Spirit] from [Strength×10%] to [Strength×20%].

Soma: Strengthening certain skills to enhance the benefits of the random skill mechanism.

Increased the damage value of [Juggernaut] from [1+Strength×40%+Tech×20%] to [2+Strength×40%+Tech×20%].

Increased the damage value of [Unnverving Shriek] from [2+Mind×30%+Tech×10%] to [2+Mind×40%+Tech×20%].

Blanche: Buffing underpowered skills.

Reduced the cooldown of [Warp Leap] from 5 to 4.

Increased the recovery value of the trait [Quick Fix] from 5% to 15%.

Increased the attribute bonus of the anomaly [Fungal Strain] from “Core Four-Dimensional Growth +0.5” to “Core Four-Dimensional Growth +1”.

Increased the attribute bonus of the anomaly [Death Ticket] from “Health Recovery +2” to “Health Recovery +3, Max Health +8, Health Growth +1”.

Increased the recovery value of the trait [Tundra] from 15% to 25%.

Increased the attribute bonus of the anomaly [Memory Shard] from “Core Four-Dimensional +2” to “Core Four-Dimensional +3”.

Increased the attribute bonus of the anomaly [Fast-growth Recipe] from “Strength+3” to “Strength+3, Strength Growth +0.5”.

Increased the attribute bonus of the anomaly [Bio Prosthetic] from “Tech+3” to “Tech+3, Tech Growth +0.5”.

Increased the attribute bonus of the anomaly [Agent Terminal] from “Mind+3” to “Mind+3, Mind Growth +0.5”.

Increased the attribute bonus of the anomaly [Medical Assistant] from “Support+3” to “Support+3, Support Growth +0.5”.

Increased the recovery value of the trait [Fire Armor] from 15% to 25%.

Changed the effect of [Energy Saving] from “Waives the cost of the next skill” to “Additionally refunds the cost of the next skill”.

Removed the initial cooldown of [Mass Heal] from 3 to 0.

Modified the effect of the trait [Crisis Warning] from “Gains 1 action point when taking critical damage” to “Reduces indirect damage received by [1+Mind*5%]”.

Adjusted the effect of the trait [Snow Form] from “Can move into blocked squares and is immune to the Crowded effect” to “Can move into blocked squares and is immune to the Crowded effect. Upon entering a square, gains 1 layer of Evasion Mark for each non-environmental unit enemy present”.

Modified the effect of the variable [Undying]: Initial batch of monsters are enhanced (gaining [Dead But Not Yet]), does not die immediately upon first lethal damage, but enters 1 turn of Stuns.

[Dead But Not Yet]: Upon taking lethal damage, recovers 30% of health but enters 1 turn of Stuns and gains [Terminal Lucidity].

[Last Breath]: Loses 10% of health at the end of the turn. When killed by a character, it restores 15% of the character's lost health (minimum 1 point).

[Dead But Not Yet]: Upon taking lethal damage, recovers 30% of health but enters 1 turn of Stuns and gains [Terminal Lucidity]. [Last Breath]: Loses 10% of health at the end of the turn. When killed by a character, it restores 15% of the character's lost health (minimum 1 point). Displayed the damage numbers in the BUFF status [Bomb] and removed the hidden effect “Monsters take more damage”.

Reduced the probability of [Meditate] and [Read] options appearing in the safehouse, and increased the probability of the [Beta Expand] option.

Reduced the occurrence rate of the variable [Oil Field].

Adjusted the formula for the number of consumable shelves in the store, now there are 4 consumable shelves after all are unlocked (previously there were only 3).

Increased the stats of related monster units in the battles of past illusions (including both forms of the BOSS, Time Cocoon, and 8 types of Shadows; slight increase in normal mode, more substantial increase in hard mode).

Character Unlock Content

Initial Unlock Content Increase

Increased the initial number of passive anomaly slots for each character (from 2 to 4).

Each character's initial traits and the first two upgradeable traits are adjusted to be initially unlocked.

Reduced Unlock Conditions

When an unlock item displays incorrectly (e.g., cumulative kills 13/10 monsters), it can be unlocked by using that character as the leader and completing a game settlement (starting and abandoning is also acceptable); it can also be unlocked by having that character in the party and settling after a game.

Reduced the values required for unlocking active anomaly slots for characters, adjusted from "this character has cumulatively killed 5 BOSSes" to different conditions for different characters, mainly divided into three categories:

Glitch, Anomy, Blanche, Stray: This character has cumulatively killed 3 BOSSes.

Verica, Regel: This character has cumulatively killed 2 BOSSes.

Mira, Soma: This character has cumulatively killed 1 BOSS.

Reduced the values required for unlocking passive anomaly slots for characters, adjusted from "this character has cumulatively killed 10/50/100/150 monsters" to different conditions for different characters, mainly divided into three categories:

Glitch, Anomy, Blanche, Stray: This character has cumulatively killed 10/30/60/100 monsters.

Verica, Regel: This character has cumulatively killed 5/20/45/75 monsters.

Mira, Soma: This character has cumulatively killed 5/15/30/50 monsters.

Reduced the values required for unlocking profession anomalies (still requires unlocking the profession anomaly system first).

For the second to fifth items, adjusted from "this character has cumulatively killed 15 minor monsters in Chapter 1/2/3/4" to different conditions for different characters, mainly divided into three categories: Glitch, Anomy, Blanche, Stray: This character has cumulatively killed 10 minor monsters in Chapter 1/2/3/4. Verica, Regel: This character has cumulatively killed 7 minor monsters in Chapter 1/2/3/4. Mira, Soma: This character has cumulatively killed 5 minor monsters in Chapter 1/2/3/4.

For the sixth item, adjusted from "this character has cumulatively killed 100 minor monsters" to different conditions for different characters, mainly divided into three categories: Glitch, Anomy, Blanche, Stray: This character has cumulatively killed 60 minor monsters. Verica, Regel: This character has cumulatively killed 50 minor monsters. Mira, Soma: This character has cumulatively killed 40 minor monsters.



Reduced the values required for unlocking experience rewards, adjusted from "this character, when acting as leader, participates in 1/5/10/15/20 events" to "this character, when acting as leader, participates in 1/2/4/7/10 events".



Optimization

Adjusted the AI of [Fungal Snake] and [Spore Snake].

The keyboard shortcut for leaving a battle has been adjusted from Esc to Space in the End of Battle screen.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where acquiring high-tier professional anomalies directly in the game did not unlock the corresponding items in the collection room.

Fixed some UI display issues.

Corrected the translation error in the description of [Common Vision].

After using campaign items in the character detail panel inside the store, the remaining quantity will now refresh correctly when returning to the store.

Corrected the statistical logic for the number of times completing a level without any severe injuries.

Fixed the issue where [Buggy] did not appear in the store.

Fixed a freezing issue during certain kill-related traits when committing suicide, such as [Stunning Bolt] and [Killing Spree].

[spoiler] Fixed an issue where Phantom Soma's avatar wasn't showing up.[/spoiler]

We hope these updates will improve your gaming experience. Stay tuned for further updates, and as always, if you encounter any other issues, don't hesitate to reach out to us here on Steam or via our Discord channel.

Thank you all for your ongoing support and we hope you will continue to have fun with Anomaly Collapse!

