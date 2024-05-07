STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster - Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14217601 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 12:09:22 UTC by Wendy

We're excited to share the news that Patch 1.0.4 is available now for STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster!

Patch Notes:

Cheating is now reset when players change levels

Improve music playback timing

Fix randomization of scripted music events

Fix music panning

Fix random note dropouts (sometimes in music individual notes would just stop)

Fix ice physics

Fix some switches not working (like in Ramsees Hed)

Fix issue rendering mask on GPU renderer

Fix culling of 3D models

Performance fixes for Switch

Fix target FPS on PS5/XSX (used to be locked at 60 FPS, now runs at 120)

Fix texture offset for floor-based skies

Fix repeater sound incorrectly stopping when it should loop

Fix collision at high framerates

Fix switches on Avenger

Fix a rare crash when skipping forward through levels

Slow down homing missiles to match the original game

Fix some hi-res sprites so they use fullbright effects

Add HD loading screen

Weapon Wheel now always has weapons in the same place

Add animation to Death Star Plans and Nava Card

(PC ONLY) - Compatibility Fixes

We hope you enjoy the update! We'll be keeping an eye on the forums so please let us know if you run into any issues.

Thank you for your continued support!