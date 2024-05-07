STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster - Patch 1.0.4

We're excited to share the news that Patch 1.0.4 is available now for STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster!
Patch Notes:
- Cheating is now reset when players change levels
- Improve music playback timing
- Fix randomization of scripted music events
- Fix music panning
- Fix random note dropouts (sometimes in music individual notes would just stop)
- Fix ice physics
- Fix some switches not working (like in Ramsees Hed)
- Fix issue rendering mask on GPU renderer
- Fix culling of 3D models
- Performance fixes for Switch
- Fix target FPS on PS5/XSX (used to be locked at 60 FPS, now runs at 120)
- Fix texture offset for floor-based skies
- Fix repeater sound incorrectly stopping when it should loop
- Fix collision at high framerates
- Fix switches on Avenger
- Fix a rare crash when skipping forward through levels
- Slow down homing missiles to match the original game
- Fix some hi-res sprites so they use fullbright effects
- Add HD loading screen
- Weapon Wheel now always has weapons in the same place
- Add animation to Death Star Plans and Nava Card
- (PC ONLY) - Compatibility Fixes
We hope you enjoy the update! We'll be keeping an eye on the forums so please let us know if you run into any issues.
Thank you for your continued support!
- Nightdive Studios
