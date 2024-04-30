Lucky Island Update v0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14217530 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 06:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Lucky Island Version Update - Early Access Version

Updated Version: v0.6.1

Early access version update

The Early Access version of Lucky Island is coming to an end, and a brand new version 0.6.1 is now available!



New game tutorial: Now you can easily learn the game process from the game startup screen!



New mode released: More challenges have been added, including increased difficulty and special pass modes!





Optimize the game experience: Fixed numerical errors and adjusted the instructions of the tutorial mode to make your game experience smoother.

At the end of the early access version, come and experience it and create your unique lucky island!