Cheating Enemies & UI Tweaks

Good evening!

I'm all rested from a few days off and back, ready to fire out fast updates!

Cheating Enemies

I've had a couple of reports today from @erikrobson and @BlueOrange about enemies not following Dimensional Door links. Thanks for the save games; this helped narrow down the issue!

There were two problems at play here. The first was the logic of how the enemy AI would re-use a door after a specific time limit. This time limit has been increased, and the logic has been fixed to be used properly. The time limit prevents creating dead ends for the enemy, which allows them to use a door that is linked but after x time in-game (now sixty minutes).

The second issue was using lightning traps right before the door; somehow, this made the AI think they had reached the door, which counted as using it. That then triggered the first problem again, but in a different way! Ahh programming AI is fun =)



UI Tweaks

I've seen a lot of feedback that the UI is a problem, which I'm happy to fix. My challenge as a solo dev is knowing everything and having difficulty pretending I don't know. I've tried to do that tonight and found a bug in the Mage Stats window to equip food and drink. The tooltip was supposed to work like the Robes/Staff to show what they need and want, but it wasn't loading and is now fixed!

Another area that has been raised is getting details into the Promotion window for the dropdown to display information. Trying to apply the same rule above while looking at this I realized my tooltip for Skills was lacking useful information so I updated it and added it.

The final thing for this patch is fixing the Dimensional Door inside the Foyer to spawn correctly when loading the game. RuneSnow ran afoul of this bug at a bad time while under attack, allowing the enemies to teleport anywhere from the front door!

The goal is to continue to add more UI tweaks, and the two primary goals for this week are to improve the auto-orders/task hopping and let you load farther back with the previous auto-saves. They're in the works but need a lot more testing.

Thanks, everyone, for the feedback, and please keep it coming!

Jason

