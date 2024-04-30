 Skip to content

禁忌试炼 update for 30 April 2024

4/30 Update (1)

Share · View all patches · Build 14217481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players

  1. The effects of the Heavenly Guardian Set and the Phoenix Set have been adjusted.
  2. The effects of the Raven Guardian Berserker's skills and other in-game shield-gaining skills have been adjusted.
  3. The creation method of the Holy Vortex has been optimized. Now, excessive Holy Vortices will merge into a larger vortex.
  4. The effects of the Blessing skills Self-Sacrifice, Fast In and Out, Furious Killing Intent, Vortex Black Hole, Unyielding Struggle, Storm Resonance, and Curse Resonance have been adjusted.
  5. The Blessing skill Divine Protection has been added.
  6. Some UI display effects and operations have been optimized.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2455061
