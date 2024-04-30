4/30 Update (1)

Dear players
- The effects of the Heavenly Guardian Set and the Phoenix Set have been adjusted.
- The effects of the Raven Guardian Berserker's skills and other in-game shield-gaining skills have been adjusted.
- The creation method of the Holy Vortex has been optimized. Now, excessive Holy Vortices will merge into a larger vortex.
- The effects of the Blessing skills Self-Sacrifice, Fast In and Out, Furious Killing Intent, Vortex Black Hole, Unyielding Struggle, Storm Resonance, and Curse Resonance have been adjusted.
- The Blessing skill Divine Protection has been added.
- Some UI display effects and operations have been optimized.
Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update