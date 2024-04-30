Dawnsbury Days 2.47 (smarter archers and spellcasters)

Enemy tactics:
- Tactics: Enemies provoked attacks of opportunity too often. Enemies will still provoke fairly often but archers and spellcasters will now be a bit smarter and, if possible, unless it's at a cost of weaker actions, will in most situations sometimes step away from a threatening opponent before shooting or casting a spell.
Modding improvements:
- Modding: Added Trait.SpellCannotBeChosenInCharacterBuilder to allow mods to suppress some spells from character builder.
- Modding: Fixed that if you unsubscribed from a mod that adds a spell while you had that spell on a spell scroll, your character library might be erased on next load. Now, instead only that spell scroll will be removed from your characters.
- Modding: Fixed that the Swashbuckler's Goading Feint crashes the rules engine in MakeMainRollAndApplyEffect.
- Modding: Grapple now has an ActionId.
- Modding: Mods can have dependencies on other mods, and if you're not subscribed to the dependency, Dawnsbury Days might crash. Starting in this update, Dawnsbury Days will enforce Steam Workshop dependencies and if you're missing a dependency, Dawnsbury Days will offer you the option to subscribe to it.
- Modding: The Mod trait didn't automatically apply to modded feats added without the CustomFeat feat name.
Bugfixes:
- Ancestries (Human), Modding: Fixed that if you had spells from multiple sources, the spellcasting ability modifier would sometimes appear incorrectly in the character builder in feat selection for Dragon Spit ancestry feat and in prepared casters' spell preparation pages.
- Ancestries (Human): Dragon Spit did not grant spellcasting proficiency in innate spells.
- Audio: Insects and animals now have their own death noise.
- Classes (Kineticist): Fixed a crash when a kineticist used a fire elemental blast underwater.
- Classes (Magus): The Laughing Shadow Magus only received a +5 bonus to Speed instead of +10 when unarmored.
- Feats (Trick Magic Item): Three-action spells showed as though they are castable with Trick Magic Item in inventories.
System:
- System: Added a link to %APPDATA%/Dawnsbury into system settings in Dawnsbury Days, to make collecting log files easier
