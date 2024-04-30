- Bug fix : Fixed crash when opening draw for a tournament without qualifying rounds in career mode (regression introduced in v3.2.5).
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 30 April 2024
Version 3.2.6 : Fixed crash regression from v3.2.5
