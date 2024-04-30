 Skip to content

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 30 April 2024

Version 3.2.6 : Fixed crash regression from v3.2.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix : Fixed crash when opening draw for a tournament without qualifying rounds in career mode (regression introduced in v3.2.5).

