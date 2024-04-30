Update 6.10

Expanded Day 6 Content.

700+ new images

2000+ new lines of code.

2 full new scenes as well as extensions to some current scenes.

Choices in day 6 have been implemented, as well as checks for previous day choices.

I wanted to get Scene replay in this update, Didn't make it in as I over slept by about 6 hours today.

I will push a small update later in the week with scene replay as well as other coding fixes/changes.

Please wait for that update before making any mods for this update, as i will be implementing some of the changes/fixes that are being done by Sancho. Mostly just things to make it easier for him to make his mod.

There was a typo in my last update when I mentioned day 7. With being on the 3 month cycle, Day 7 is meant for June 1st trough the 15th, not may.

I apologize for the typo.

Day 6 in whole has been very male route heavy, this update is no different, As day 6 is very Alex heavy, most the changes and additions were around Alex.

Female route does have the 2 new scenes, but they aren't as extensive as they are on the male route.

I am hoping to make up for this in day 7, as day 7 on female route will start with a conversation that the female route hasn't had yet with alex.

Do you need to replay day 6?

If you are going for the harem route? yes, as one of the new choices involves a more in depth conversation with Alex about Ava, and this helps lead in her into that path.

Other then that you may be able to skip the changes here, but it may cause issues later in the game if you don't replay day 6.