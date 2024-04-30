Virvius Update (April 30th 2024)-Early Access Patch v4

Log - 04/30/24

Notes: As I was unaware of the Geneva Convention treaty and their policies of the "Red Cross" logo with a white background in video games, As my medical pickups had a cross with a grey background, I have pushed this update in removal of the "+" symbol entirely for an "H" instead which has been implemented in the games UI, medical kit pick ups, achievements, videos and trailers.

Both the EA and Demo have been updated with these changes, Feel free to express any thoughts or concerns or any other game inquiries to the Steam Discussion board or Enfenyx Gaming - Virvius Discord Server. I would love to hear from you!

--------> https://steamcommunity.com/app/2335370/discussions/

--------> https://discord.gg/HSVPTCCs9E

ADDED/CHANGED FEATURES